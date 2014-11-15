ISLAMABAD - Aamir Atlas Khan crashed out in the first round of the Qatar PSA World Squash Championship 2014, after losing 3-1 against Alister Walker of Botswana in Doha Friday.

Farhan Zaman also lost his match to Fares Dessouki of Egypt late Friday night. The score was 3-1, 11-8, 11-0, 6-11, 11-9. The other Pakistani Nasir Iqbal will take on Charles Sharpes UK, Farhan Mehboob faces Max Lee of Hong Kong and Danish Atlas Khan will take on Simon Rosneh of Germany today (Saturday).

Aamir settled down well in the first game winning it 12-10, but he lost the second 7-11. He also lost the third 4-11 and fourth 11-6. –Staff Reporter