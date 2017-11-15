Pakistan has lodged protest with India over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by its occupation forces in Chirikot sector on Tuesday, resulting in the martyrdom of 75 years old lady Mehmooda Begum.

Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the incident. He was told that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

The Indian diplomat was informed that deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. He was told that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Mr JP Singh was asked that India should respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary .

He was urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Observer Group for India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile talking to media persons in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal regretted the position taken by Indian government for issuance of visas to Pakistani patients describing it contrary to humanitarian and human rights laws.

Osama Ali Khan, who was to travel to Turkey for liver cancer treatment after India's whimsical attitude was also present on the occasion.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said New Delhi continues to impose conditionality for every Pakistani patient to have a reference letter from the foreign minister. He said there is no precedence of such conditionality.

He said India's response was inhumane and a bid to exploit Osama's illness and take political mileage on Jammu Kashmir dispute. He said on this Osama refused to travel to India.

He said brotherly country Turkey immediately came to the rescue of Osama and agreed to provide subsidized and expeditious healthcare service to him for liver cancer treatment.

Earlier, Osama Ali Khan thanked the Pakistani and Turkish government for standing by him in difficult times.