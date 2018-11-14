Share:

OKARA-Four suspects were arrested for allegedly making an attempt to kidnap a dancer eunuch here the other day.

According to police, a eunuch, Nadeem alias Sawera, was going to perform in a dance party. On the way, he was rounded up by four suspects including Tassawar alias Shani, Babar, Amir Abbas, and Asif who attempted to kidnap him, but he offered resistance. The suspects beat him, and also fired shots into the air to harass him.

On information, District Police Officer Athar Ismail directed Renala Khurd DSP Ziaul Haq and Renala Saddr SHO Akhtar Khan to arrest the suspects. The police teams chased the accused and arrested them when they were close to cross the jurisdiction of Okara district to escape to KP province. A case was registered against them. The DPO issued special instructions for care, medication, and treatment of the injured eunuch in the hospital.