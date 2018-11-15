Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter General Secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the corrupt officials of Sindh food authority and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are hand in glove and they are least concerned about the health of citizens of Karachi.

Talking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly building here Wednesday, he said that in whole Sindh province, drug dens are being run under patronage of corrupt police officials and the young generation of Sindh is at the receiving end. He said that in Karachi the Sindh food authority and the KMC are hand in glove.

He said that today a mother is hospitalised in a serious condition due to food poisoning and she even does not know that her two minor children have already died due to the negligence of officials in maintaining hygienic standards in eateries.

He said that after this incident nothing is changed but only the rate of bribe is doubled. The PTI leader said for people like Anwar Majeed laws are enacted within one day and subsidies are given within one hour. He said that a subsidy of Rs4 billion was given to sick industries in Sindh and later, it was learnt that these were the industries of Anwar Majeed.

He said now stale and contaminated meat is recovered from Karachi and it is not known if this was the meat of donkeys.

He said illegal slaughter houses are being operated in the streets of Karachi.

Haleem said meat of dead animals is being sold in the city. He said even drinking water and fresh milk is not without contamination. He said that the rulers drink the branded bottled water, but the citizens are given gutter-mixed water to drink. He said in Sindh even vegetables are grown on gutter water and dangerous chemicals are present in poultry feed.

He said it is known to all that the laws need implementation. He said in Sindh there is not a single forensic laboratory and samples are sent to Lahore for testing. He said that billions of rupees are being spent on health sector but they are unable to set up a single forensic laboratory.

He said that the government of Sindh has lost the moral ground to rule the province. He said laws are enacted here but not implemented