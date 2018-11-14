Share:

SADIQABAD-A local Union Council (UC) chairman said that 12th Rabiul Awal would be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour, adding that the life of the holy Prophet (SAWW) was a complete code of conduct for the whole mankind.

Addressing a meeting, held in connection with the upcoming Rabiul Awal, Qadirpur UC Chairman Malik Ahmed Ali Bhutto said that the Prophet (SAWW) was sent as the most merciful person to the humanity.

“We can make our country peaceful and prosper by following in footsteps of the Prophet (SAWW). We should spend our lives in line with the teachings of the holy Prophet (SAWW), and promote brotherhood, love, and tolerance.”

He added that the holy month of Rabiul Awal should be celebrated with honour, respect, and love.

“On the 12th of Rabiul Awal, a big procession will be taken out from Kacha Bhatta,” he told the participants.