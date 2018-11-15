Share:

ISLAMABAD - National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday organized a two-day seminar on “Geo Politics of Indian Ocean and significance of the Sea Power”.

The seminar was arranged by the International Relations department of NUML in collaboration with National Institute of Maritime Affairs Bahria University, a press release said. Admiral (retd) Muhammad Asif Sandhila was chief guest of the inaugural session while Rector

NUML Major General (Retd) Zia ud Din Najam, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean social sciences Dr Shahid Siddiqui, directors, heads of departments, faculty members and students attended the session. Speaking on the occasion Asif Sandhila said oceans have great significance in recent era and considered power tools among states.

Indian Ocean has great importance and is the biggest trading place of the world, almost 80 per cent of oil trade passes through this. He said that a country which has no control on ocean has no power, adding; Pakistan Navy is doing a great job and protecting geographical boundaries of the country, he added.

While answering a question, he said it is our job to take benefit from CPEC no one else will help us to do so. CPEC is a game changer if we use it accordingly. He informed the participants about the importance of Indian Ocean in details and discussed the role of super powers and regional powers in prospects of Pakistan. Earlier, Rector NUML threw light on the importance of the topic and hoped that students will learn a lot during these two days and it will help them to understand the importance of sea boundaries.