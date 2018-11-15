Share:

rawalpindi - Three persons were injured after the driver of a vehicle, who had suffered a heart attack, ran over a crowd at GPO Chowk in Murree, informed police on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle later died in the vehicle, police added. The deceased was identified as Tauqeer Abbas Khan, a resident of Jaranwala.

According to police, a man namely Tauqeer Abbas Khan was driving his land cruiser on Mall Road when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest due to which he lost control over vehicle and ran over people standing near a Suzuki vehicle. Police said as many as three men got critically injured as a result of the crash. All the victims were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital, police added. However, Tauqeer passed away soon after the cardiac arrest. A doctor told media that one of the victims legs were dismembered during the crash and that his condition is critical. Later on, the injured men were moved to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. The doctors are trying to save the lives of the injured victims; he said adding that the dead body of the driver has been sent to his native town for burial. SHO PS Murree Basharat Abbasi, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the driver suffered a heart attack that caused the sadistic crash in which three people were injured. On the other hand,a land sliding in Kotli Sattian caused a massive traffic jam on roads leading to Kashmir and Rawalpindi. Tens of hundreds of passengers and vehicle owners were stuck in the traffic jam. District government and highway department were trying to remove the debris from roads to open them for traffic.