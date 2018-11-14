Share:

OKARA-A long period of 30 years in litigation has passed but a piece of land allocated for the government primary schools in village 13/4L couldn't be retrieved from the land mafia that is patronised by a corrupt education officials.

During long period, various authorities as well as civil and sessions courts passed orders/judgments against the land grabbers.

Ten years ago, a civil court had ordered to get vacated the schools' land from the grabbers, said Lambardar Manzoor Hussain, 80, who is pursuing the cases to get vacated the land.

He said that in 1987, 2 kanal and 8 marla land was allocated by Okara Cant station headquarters for the school in front of the road.

In 1988, the education department set up a school. Firstly, village men Siddique, Yaqoob, Abdullah, Aslam and Ashraf attempted to unlawfully get the possession of the piece of land. Manzoor moved the court of civil judge Zubair Aziz Cheema against the grabbers.

Meanwhile Siddique etc filed a suit for declaration in the same court which was rejected on 29 November 1989.

They started threatening him and a theft case FIR No 26/89 was got registered at PS Cant against him and others but they all were acquitted of the charges, Mansoor said.

Then, the land mafia filed an application in the court of additional commissioner Shuakat Ali Khan which was also rejected in December 1991.

They filed appeal in the court of member BOR Mahr Jeewan Khan which was rejected after the preliminary arguments in July 1994.

Then they filed a case seeking injunction in the court of civil judge Mukhtar Ahmed which was rejected in July 2003.

They assailed the decision in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Nair Ahmed and it was dismissed in June 2004.

In November 2005, Punjab Ombudsman Abdul Rasheed khan also directed to get the land vacated from the unlawful possessors.

Meanwhile the deputy district officer-revenue in July 2008 sought legal opinion from the then district attorney (DA).

The DA submitted opinion that if there was no stay order issued by the competent court, the administration must proceed on under section 32 and 34 of the Colonization Act 1912 to evict the grabbers from the school land. Police force help was also demanded by the office of the Tehsildar concerned.

About five years ago, the Govt. Boys Primary School in official documents was shifted from Basti Ahmed Nagar 13/4L to Qari Colony city Okara and Girls Primary School to village 11/4L.

The schools land measuring 2 kanal 8 marla is still possession of the land grabbers who had constructed houses, shops and recently a vehicle service station.

The elderly man demanded Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial education minister, Sahiwal commissioner and district administration look into the matter and take action against the land grabbers. .

Impersonator nabbed for threatening shopkeeper

An impersonator was nabbed for allegedly threatening a shopkeeper posing self to be the personal security officer (PSO) of an Anti-Corruption judge in Lahore here the other day.

Mazahr Hussain of Shergarh received a call from a person who claimed to the PSO of Anti-Corruption Judge Mehmoodul Hassan.

The caller threatened him to load a balance of Rs12,000 on his cell phone number and meet him in Lahore; otherwise, stern action would be taken against him.

Mazhar loaded the balance on the number, and went to Lahore to meet the PSO. There he came to know that no Anti-Corruption judge having name as Mehmoodul Hassan was working there.

However, the impersonator was traced out and identified as Jamil. The Shergarh police arrested him and registered a case against him.