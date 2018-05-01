Share:

PESHAWAR: A moderate magnitude earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Wednesday. The tremor was also felt in other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Mingora and Swat. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. However, no loss of life and property had been reported.–Staff Reporter

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Koh-e-Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan at the depth of 90 kilometres. Staff Reporter