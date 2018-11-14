Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) will be celebrated across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir on 12th Rabiul Awal falling on November 21, with great religious enthusiasm and fervour. Like every year the government of AJK and religious organisation have planned a number of activities on Eid Miladun Nabi this year.

All government and private buildings, mosques and places of worship are being decorated with flags and bunting in Mirpur City. All city streets and roads are being decorated with colourful lights and flags to celebrate the birthday of Holy Prophet (SAWW) with exceptional zeal and devotion. The district administrations and police are finalizing plans for ensuring foolproof security on the holy day of Eid Miladul Nabi (SAWW).