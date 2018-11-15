Share:

SIALKOT : Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pakistan Mr Tariq Ahsan visited Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) on Wednesday. He discussed matters of enhancing bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan during a meeting with sports goods manufacturers and exporters held at PSGMEAS. The meeting was presided over by Chairman PSGMEA Chaudhry Arshad. The Bangladesh High Commissioner said that time was high to do more for further increasing the mutual trade ties between both the countries, besides, assuring the regular exchange of mutual trade delegations and sharing the updated trade information about Bangladesh trade between the two countries. The HC said that there were also bright opportunities to develop strong Business-to-Business contacts between Sialkot and Bangladesh which could help boost the mutual trade ties. He said that both Pakistan and Bangladesh had always enjoyed cordial relations based on mutual trust and confidence in each other's expertise.

He said that there was a need to promote political relationships between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PSGMEA Chaudhry Arshad said that Sialkot-made products could find a good market in Bangladesh. The main hurdle was direct link between business communities of both the countries, he said and added there was lack of communication and proper marketing.

He added that Sialkot exporters had a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Bangladesh by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional export products.

For improving bilateral trade, Sialkot exporters suggested that exchange of trade delegations and one-to-one meetings of businessmen of both sides may be arranged.

Chaudhry Arshad revealed that there was no doubt to say that Sialkot-made products including sports goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products, Gloves of all sorts, Textiles Items, Sports Wear, Martial Arts Uniforms and Accessories, Musical Instruments, Kitchen Ware, Hollow Ware, Knives, Cutlery items and Military Uniform Badges could find a good market in Bangladesh.