KARACHI - Police have registered a case against the mysterious deaths of two minor brothers apparently after some four days of the incident on complaint of ill-fated father of deceased children.

According to the details, both minor brothers died while mother admitted in critical condition for having poison some four days ago while police so far been unable to make any headway in the case while registered the FIR on behalf of children’s father Ahsan. An FIR No. 206/18 under Sections 322 and 272/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered at the Sahil police station in District South of Karachi.

It’s worth to mention here that the FIR, does not held restaurant and shop owners responsible for poisoning food directly while citing that he was in Lahore for business tour when his brother, Subhan informed him about the tragedy on phone.

His brother took his wife and sons to a hospital on November 11, said the complainant in his recorded statement. He further stated that he get back to home as heard about the incident.

The complainant quoting his wife that she went to the children play area along with her two sons from where they bought sweets and chips and later, dined at the Arizona Grill and remains not normal after having food at the restaurant. The complainant further said that his wife further told him that Subhan later took them to a hospital for medical treatment.

He suspect that hazardous food his wife took from play area known as Chunky Monkey and Arizona Grill caused of the death of his sons and illness of his wife and urged to investigate the case accordingly.

The father talking to media said that they are satisfied with the police investigations and waiting for the medical reports.