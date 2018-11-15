Share:

islamabad - Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan is organizing “Chinese National Music Concert” on November 17 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with China Cultural Center in Pakistan. In this regard, a 15-member Cultural troupe is arriving from China to present “Music on Spring Concert” in the Main Auditorium of PNCA, said a statement issued here.

Jinan is also known as “City of Springs”. Music on springs and willows which are all around the city, hills and lakes are all in sight are a true portrayal of Jinan’s charming beauty. Therefore, by combining spring culture, customs of Jinan, Chinese folk instruments such as pipa, dulcimer, guzheng, pipa, bamboo flute, and erhu, together, national “Spring and Fragrance” concert was created in 2015. Colorful performances and unique musical charm beautifully blend together to show the long charming history and unique aura of Jinan.

This concert innovatively arranges classic Chinese music through its different performing forms such as ensemble, solo, group and new folk music. Then by adding a story to these musical combinations it beautifully designs and creates a grand musical spectacle which enables the audience to indulge in it. In recent years, this group visited different parts of the world to spread China’s outstanding national music.

At the same time, it has also re-arranged and created the national musical works, demonstrated and performed these musical works by using different Chinese national musical instruments, revealing the beauty of Chinese music to the world. This exchange and integration of cultures of various countries truly reflect the concept of “music without borders”.

The “Spring Fragrance” concert is rich in content and forms. With its strong artistic appeal, the style of this concert can be adjusted and adapted according to the needs of different performing venues.

In addition, this musical concert is also equipped with multimedia video materials and English subtitles, which is suitable for promoting it as a foreign cultural exchange performance project.