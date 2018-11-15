Share:

rawalpindi - Robbers and dacoits have deprived citizens of gold, cash and other valuables in different parts of the district, informed official sources on Wednesday.

Police registered cases and have begun investigation, they said.

According to sources, a gang of unknown robbers stormed into the house of a man identified as Chaudhry Sher Zaman in Top Mankiyala, within limits of Police Station Rawat, at 3am.

When the robbers entered the house, their footsteps alerted Chaudhry Sher Zaman’s son, who then tried to foil the robbery bid but was overpowered by the robbers.

Later the robbers fled after looting gold, cash and other valuables to the tune of Rs 2 million.

In the second incident, a robbery took place in the house of a man identified as Waqas in Dhoke Maira, the robbers looted cash, gold, mobile phones and other valuables.

In another house robbery attempt, the citizens managed to catch one of the robbers in the area of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. The robber was handed over to the police.

According to sources, a gang of three robbers entered a house located in Janjua but the house owners and other people in the area managed to catch one of the robbers while the other two managed to escape.

In Taxila, four unknown dacoits fled after snatching Rs 150,000 cash and two mobile phones from the office of a man identified as Shohaib, a businessman involved in the manufacturing of construction material.

Police have filed separate cases and have begun investigation.