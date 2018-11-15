Share:

ISLAMABAD - City School PAF and Habib Girls School clinched the U-15 and U-18 titles in the PAFAIN Netball Cup 2018 held at City School PAF Chapter, Karachi on Wednesday. In U-15 category final, City School PAF held Habib Girls School at 8-8. As per rules, extra minutes were awarded but both teams played well and kept on leveling the score till City School PAF managed to win the thriller 13-12. Aresha and Eeman were top performers. In U-18 category final, Habib Girls School outclassed City School PAF by 14-3. Hafsa, Hamna and Ruqayia Modi were top scorers from the winning side. City School PAF Principal Saimon Glasson and Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arain were the chief guests and distributed trophies, certificates and prizes among the players and teams.–Staff Reporter