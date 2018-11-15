Share:

LAHORE - Members of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab from southern Punjab met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar here Wednesday.

PTI’s candidates for the Senate of Pakistan Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi were also present on the occasion. The MPAs reiterated their commitment to ensure victory of the PTI candidates.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that working relationship enjoyed by both the Governor and the Chief Minister these days was never seen before.

“Governor Ch Sarwar is like my elder brother. The role of a Governor, Chief Minister and the Speaker is specified in the constitution of Pakistan and we are fully united like a family. We will achieve the goal of a new Pakistan envisioned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan by working like a team”. Buzdar observed.

He said that both Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi were lifelong lieutenants of the party. Both of the candidates will achieve success in the Senate election by getting more votes than expected. “I fully understand the problems faced by the southern Punjab and your genuine problems will be solved by the government”, he added.

Governor Sarwar, on the occasion, said this election was important for the party and MPAs will work by considering it as their own election. He said there was not a minute difference between himself and the chief minister. “We are on the same page and are working as a team of Imran Khan. He said Buzdar is the chief minister of the province and they already have worked jointly and will continue to perform collectively in future as well.

He said Buzdar was taking his MNAs and MPAs along and he was also working hard.