Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that security arrangements for Eid Milad-u-Nabi procession have been made in consultation with Ulema who have always strengthened the hands of government in promoting interfaith and sectarian harmony in the province.

This he said on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of religious scholars of different schools of thought here at New Sindh Secretariat.

The chief minister said that the administration and the police have already held a number of meetings with the Ulema to develop code of conduct and work out security plan with mutual understanding.

All of you have agreed on security issues and I would request you to direct your volunteers to cooperate with police for maintenance of the law and order and implementation of code of conduct, he said.

Murad said that there were two old routes of Eid Milad-u-Nabi, the one starting from Tower and terminating at Aram Bagh and the other from Memon Masjid to Numaish. The administration has received more applications for processions and the administration has been directed to entertain them on merit, he said.

The Ulema told the chief minister that there were some issues of repair of roads, drainage system and streetlights. On this the chief minister said that he has already issued directives to Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani for repair of roads, provision of water and repair of drainage system, particularly in the areas from where procession would march.

“I have also directed K-Electric to ensure smooth power supply on 12th Rabiul Awal,” he said. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Nasir Hussian Shah, Saeed Ghani, Faraz Dero, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Zakat and Religious Affairs Dr Nawaz Shaikh and others.

The Ulema who attended the meeting include Haji Haneef Tayab, Maulana Jameel Ahmed Naeemi, Maulana Akbar Dars, Allama Abbas Kumeli, Allama Shabir Hassan, Allama Razi Hassani Naqshabandi and others.