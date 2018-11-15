Share:

LAHORE - The 8th edition of Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship will tee off tomorrow (Friday) here at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

This was stated by Pakistan Navy Station Commander Commodore Naimatullah here at a press conference at the Defence Raya Golf Club. Also present on the occasion were Commander Adnan Rasool, Lt Commander Abdul Basit, Col Farhan of Defence Raya and Director Media Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed.

Commodore Naimatullah said for the eight segment of this majestic golf competition, Defence Raya Golf Course has been chosen as the playing arena. “Undoubtedly, this golf course has all the components for holding a prestigious national championship and that includes, remarkable fairways, sterling greens and commendable environment and top of the line allied facilities,” he said.

Commodore Naimatullah also highlighted that Pakistan Navy and the sponsors are striving to make sure that all aspects of the competition are handled and executed in an outstanding manner and the competitive activity sparkles the golf scene of the country.

“In line with the vision of the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Pakistan Navy, seeks to jell sports with professional assignments in a way that cohesion is promoted and youngsters feel looked after well and through emphasis on physical activity, health of the community at large is promoted,” he said. Commodore Naimatullah added that from the competitive angle, the prime and paramount aspects of the event are that it is open to the top golf amateurs of the country and only players with a handicap of 12 and below are eligible to participate.

Top-ranked players are determined to come up with amazing golf scores so as to bring joy to all stake holders associated with this championship and in the process prove that they are champions of value in this game of skills.

As for the sponsors, Pakistan Navy have offered complete financial support along with Turkish Airlines, Banks, Model Steel, Toyaota and others towards holding of this event in a grand way and as for Defence Raya Golf and Country Club, it has opened up its golf course to all participating amateur golfers and seeks to enable them to achieve honors and pick up valuable prizes.

Khawaja Pervaiz said that for the amateur golf players of Pakistan, this event seeks to create an opportunity whereby they can apply their golfing skills in a way that the scores they attain help them to get noticed at the national level and subsequently represent the country in international competitions. A total of 240 competitors are taking part in this championship.

There is also an event for the senior amateurs. Age eligibility for senior amateurs is 55 years and above and having handicap of 14 and below. Ladies will compete over 18 holes on 16th November and eligible ones are those who play to a handicap of 30 and below.

At the conclusion of the championship on November 18, the chief guest will be Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of Naval Staff. The main trophy is on gross score while the defending champion is Salman Jehangir.