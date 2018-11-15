Share:

A court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 25 years in jail over rape of a child. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict and he would undergo six months additional punishment in case of non-payment of fine. Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, presiding officer of special court dealing with gender-based violence cases conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing arguments of parties and recording statement of witnesses. According to prosecution, Shahbaz, raped a 6-year girl in the limits of Gulshan Ravi police in 2016. The police had registered case against the accused on the complaint of victim’s mother.