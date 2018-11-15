Share:

LAHORE - Unifoam Shaheens thrashed Abacus XI by 112 runs in the Pepsi CPL T20 Cup 2018 matches played here. Unifoam set a target of 181 runs with Abbas Ali hitting 66, captain M Imtiaz 48 and Imran Ashfaq 22. Abacus couldn’t replied well and were all out for 67. For Unifoam, Imran Masih grabbed 5 wickets and was named man of the match. Zephyr Textiles defeated NovaMed by 3 wickets. NovaMed scored 110-8 which Zephyr chased losing 7 wickets. Shahzad Ahmad of Zephr took 2 wickets and hit 15 for man of the match award. Zameen.com overpowered Ufone by 5 wickets. Ufone slammed 148 which Zameen.com achieved for 5 wickets. Zohaib Nabi hit 43 and clinched 4 wickets for player of the match award. Servis Industry outclassed Pepsi Cola by 7 wickets. Servis chased 133-run target set by of Pepsi for the loss of 3 wickets. Khajawa Abdullah of Servis (87) was declared man of the match. Gourmet Foods outclassed Attock Petroleum by 9 wickets.–Staff Reporter