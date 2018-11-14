Share:

SAHWIAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have nicked three suspected terrorists of outlawed Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) from 9/L bridge on Multan Road. According to the CTD, a team of CTD Sahiwal arrested the suspected terrorists - Abbas Hamza, Saeedullah Khan, and Musa Khan Ruhani - riding a motorcycle. The CTD team recovered arms and explosives i.e. detonators, 30 bore pistol, and bullets from their possession. The suspects were shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.