LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Diabetes Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Wednesday with usual rituals of holding free camps, seminars and walks.

WDD is celebrated on November 14 to mark the birthday of Frederick Banting who, along with Charles Best, was instrumental in the discovery of insulin, life-saving treatment for diabetes.

The theme for WDD 2018-19 is “The Family and Diabetes”. A two-year timeframe has been chosen to best align the WDD campaign to the current IDF strategic plan and facilitate planning, development, promotion and participation.

In Lahore, free medical camps, seminars and walks were arranged by different public sector and private institutions to provide diagnosis facilities and raise awareness about benefits of healthy diet and lifestyle and harmful effects of diabetes.

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital arranged a seminar that followed by a walk to mark the WDD.

Addressing the seminar, Principal AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab stressed the need of raising awareness about benefits of early diagnosis and proper management of diabetes to avoid co-morbities like affects on eyes, kidneys and cardio vascular diseases. She urged people to adopt healthy lifestyle, take balanced diet and quit smoking for avoiding falling prey to the silent killer. He expressed concerns over rapid increase in diabetics in the country and urged people to play due role in raising awareness to overcome the growing menace. He appreciated doctors and other staff of LGH for holding such informative seminar.

Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Prof Mohammad Moeen, Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Dr Salman Shakeel, Dr Rana Asif Saghir, Dr Maqsood and other senior doctors highlighted causes, symptoms of diabetes and management to avoid other complications.

Dr Imran Hassan Khan told the seminar that 15000 patients of diabetes were registered with Diabetic Center of LGH who were provided with necessary medicines.

The seminar was followed by a walk from Punjab Institute of Neurosciences to main gate of LGH. Known comedian Aman Ullah, Adeel Hashmi, head of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, doctors, nurses, patients and their relatives participated in the walk. Participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with messages of regular physical activity, balanced diet and periodical screening for diabetes.

Chughtai Institute of Pathology arranged a symposium participated by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Consultant Endocrinologist Dr Syed Abbas Raza.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid stressed upon timely diagnosis to avoid further complications. She said that diabetes was not an issue of one individual but the whole family.

Health Department will soon initiate health education and awareness program at government schools, she added.

Dr Abbas Raza said that every fourth person was affected by diabetes in Pakistan. “We have limited diabetes to sugar but it causes many other issues like heart attack and kidney failure. If it (diabetes) is not found in your family history, it doesn’t mean you are out of risk,” he clarified. Head of Chughtai Institute of Pathology Prof Akhtar Sohail Chughtai said diabetes was not concerning any single organization but every individual and institution must play role to combat this disease. A large number of medical practitioners, pathologists and students participated in the event.

Directorate General Health Services arranged a walk from the office to the Forest Department building.

Addressing the participants, Director General Health Dr Munir Ahmed said that around 26 per cent of people in the country were diabetics. He said that diabetes should be taken seriously as it could lead to blindness, heart attack, kidney failure and loss of limbs. He urged changing lifestyle, taking balanced diet and quitting smoking. Director Health Services Dr Haroon jahangir, Program Manager, Prevention and Control of non-communicable disease (NCD) Dr Farooq Manzoor, Deputy Program Manager Dr Sabeen, Dr Ahmed Nadeem, Dr Nazir, Dr Azhar Saleemi, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Muhammad Hussein Naqvi and Rao Alamgir participated in the walk.

Pakistan is among the top five countries for number of diabetics in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, second only to Egypt. Over 6.7 million people are currently estimated to have diabetes and 7.6 million more are at risk.

At least 10 people die every hour in Pakistan from diabetes related complications and the situation is going from bad to worse due to lack of public awareness and the resultant delayed diagnosis, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits.

Number of people with diabetes will nearly double and reach 12.8 million by 2035. Those with impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), a precursor to diabetes, will increase to over 13.4 million by 2035. Of all people with diabetes only about 50 per cent (3.3 million) are diagnosed. From those diagnosed with diabetes, 50 per cent (1.7 million) receive medical attention, with only 30 per cent (500000) cases achieving treatment targets. Only 3.8 per cent of all people with diabetes achieve target outcomes and live free of complications.