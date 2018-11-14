Share:

Pakistan’s new government has finally gotten relief by securing a soft loan from Saudi Arabia, which will buy enough time for policies to be implemented which can direct the economy out of the deficit crunch. The policies that we need to focus on are industrialization and exporting policies. It’s time to gear up our industries to start supplying to the world.

Also China is opening its doors to bilateral trade with the world for the very first time. It is a significant move for the Chinese government to hold CIIE to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization and actively open the Chinese market to the world. It facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, and to promote global trade and world economic growth in order to make the world economy more open. China International Import Expo is attracting Commerce ministries and key industrial players to exhibit and market its products to China Enterprises from over 100 countries and regions are expected to participate in the first CIIE. Supporting activities such as supply-demand matchmaking meetings, seminars and product releases will be held during the Expo. At National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), host by Ministry of Commerce of the Peoples’ Republic of China & Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. The show will be inaugurated by the President of Peoples republic of China and Pakistan will be a key partner of the expo.

In the next five years, China is expected to import products and services valuing more than 10 trillion U.S. dollars, which provides a historic opportunity for enterprises across the world to enter the huge Chinese market. If this government does not want to repeat the same mistakes as previous governments did, it will have to take proper measures to make changes to policies so they are directly proportional to the industry.

To visit this exhibition with a large delegation from Pakistan is a good move.

We can make a good mark on this expo utilizing our capacity in commodities and goods for export to china. Our Export sector needs a comprehensive policy from the Government of Pakistan to seize this opportunity for increased export. I have high expectations from this delegation. Hopefully we will be bringing back good cooperation in business. The Government must frame proper export policies and provide support to all export sectors of industries such as Textile, Leather, Pharma, Engineering, Food, Household goods, and others. The companies exporting goods and commodities must be provided full support, measures for making refund and such other inducing steps to enhance export.

MASHOOD KHAN,

Karachi, October 31.