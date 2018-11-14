Share:

MIRPUR [AJK]-Under the spirit to raise awareness among the masses about their due role in controlling rapidly-increase in population, a three-day Population Welfare campaign begun on Wednesday across Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of Radio Pakistan and all the three radio stations of Azad Kashmir Radio - Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil, official sources said.

This was revealed by District Population Welfare Officer Kamran Hussain while talking to this Correspondent here after participating in a special current affairs program at the studios of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur.

Kamran emphasized the need for devising a comprehensive and integrated policy to overcome the rapidly increase in population.

Referring to the alarming issue of high population growth in Pakistan including AJK, the Population Welfare Officer disclosed that according to recent report of UNDP - Pakistan has emerged as the 6th most populous country in the world with a population of 207.8 million growing at an intercensal growth rate of 2.4% per annum between1998-2017.

With this rate, Pakistan’s population will double in the next 30 years.

The rapidly growing population has direct negative implications for adverse climate change, environment degradation and deforestation.

Nearly, one fourth of the country’s population continues to live below the national poverty line, he added quoting the report.

Keeping in view the above alarming situation of rapid population growth, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered launching a media campaign for family planning both for private and official media organizations.

Radio Pakistan is a public service broadcaster for the last seventy one years. It’s our national duty to inform our audience about the importance of family planning, said Muhammad Shakeel, Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur.

Shakeel told this correspondent that under the scheduled nation-wide Population Welfare drive, special three days campaign from 14 to 16 November, 2018 has been launched from the network of Radio Pakistan and all the units of Azad Kashmir Radio including Mirpur regarding Family Planning, in which following formats of programmes will be broadcast:-

Exclusive interviews of Provincial Population Welfare Ministers. (Action: PBC Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit).

Impressions of members of parliament and provincial assemblies and other elected members of local bodies. Impressions of people belonging to all walks of life including religious scholars regarding benefits of small family. Exclusive interviews of District Population Officers.

Short skits (All PBC Stations). Family planning slogans and Interviews / legal opinion of lawyers for making laws for family planning/ prevention of early age marriages in country to be aired by all PBC Radio Stations.