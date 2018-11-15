Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved six development projects including upward revision in cost of Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project.

The ECNEC, which was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, approved development projects in various areas of the country. The ECNEC approved revised cost of Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project of Rs. 66.437 billion with June 2019 as stipulated date of completion of project. The project aims at high-quality mass transit for Peshawar to trigger urban development, activities and density along the BRT corridor, improving economic growth and giving access to the city.

The cost of Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project has enhanced by 35 percent. The original project was approved by the ECNEC in its meeting held last year at the total cost of Rs49.3 billion including Asian Development of Pakistan (ADB) loan Foreign Exchange Component (FEC) of Rs41.881 billion. The revised PC-I for the project was submitted to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform in June 2018 at the total cost of Rs67.953 billion including FEC of Rs54.609 billion to include the loan financing of Euro 130 million being extended by AFD and to accommodate variation in the design and scope of the project.

The project, originally planned to be executed in 12 months, is already beyond schedule and is expected to facilitate 472,000 people per day in its initial phase. It starts from Chamkani on GT Road and terminates at Karkhano Market on Jamrood Road.

It was started in December last year for completion in one year, but is now expected to be completed in March 2019.

The provincial government said that a soft opening of the project will be held in March 2019. The project envisages construction of 27.373 km long dedicated signal free BRT corridor, out of which 11.85 km will be at grade, 12.266 km elevated and 3.254 km through underpasses. In addition to the main BRT corridor, additional elevated structures having total length of 2.18 km will also be constructed.

Meanwhile, the ECNEC has also approved five other projects. The ECNEC discussed and accorded approval of the project for evacuation of power from hydro power projects of Suki Kinari, distt Mansehra in KP, Kohala distt. Muzaffarabad and Mahal, distt. Bagh in AJK at a cost of Rs.79,929.73 million. The main objective of the project is construction of 500 kV transmission network to provide interconnection facilities for evacuation of electricity from the above mentioned projects being constructed under CPEC.

ECNEC discussed and approved Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) at a cost of Rs. 12,848.11 million. The project aims to support the scale up of solar power in Sindh province and increase access to electricity. The project will also improve energy security and fulfill Pakistan’s international commitments on climate change.

It directed the Power Division to come up with a report covering all facets relating to power production, its effective evacuation/transmission and distribution. The report ECNEC observed would help set a direction for undertaking power projects in future.

The meeting approved rehabilitation project of Dargai hydroelectric power station, Malakand, KP at a cost Rs. 4,050.364 million. Completion of the project will help enhance the capacity of the power station to 22 MW.

The meeting considered proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources to include Tangir Hydropower in the Diamer Basha Dam project and approved the revised cost of the project at Rs. 479.686 billion.

The meeting discussed and approved Balochistan Water Resource Development Project (Zhob and Mula river basins) at a cost of Rs. 16,453.40 million. The project will benefit districts of Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi and part of Kalat in the Baluchistan province.