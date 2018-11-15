Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar vowed to recompense the losses of those who were rightful affectees of ongoing anti-encroachment operation while they said that land grabbers and encroachers will not be spared at any cost.

They said while addressing a joint press conference at Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday, Minister Saeed Ghani said that a committee had been formed under the supervision of secretary local government for empowerment of the KMC as per the local government Act 2013.

The committee will review the all issues regarding empowerment with cooperation local government experts and senior officers of the KMC while the committee will submit a report on this issue.

“I and the mayor agreed that development works would be carried in entire province without any politics,” said Ghani, adding that during a last meeting Mayor Wasim Akhtar has present his reservations on various issues, which have been forwarded to Sindh chief minister.

He said that suggestions were also been given to the CM to resolve the issues. The minister informed that several amendments in local government Act 2013 has also been under consideration with the consultation of the mayor while these will be present in Sindh Assembly soon.

He said that the local government department and the mayor will make a joint strategy to provide a strong local government system across the province.

Talking about ongoing anti-encroachment operation, the minister said that the operation is moving in right direction, adding that “We have received few complaints regarding inappropriate conducts, but it is tolerable, we are conducting on massive drive against the encroachers that will be continued.” However, we will look after the complainers, if their complaints are factual, he added.

Ghani said that a committee has been formed under the supervision of Karachi commissioner to redress the complaints; later, the committee will presents a detail report after gather all facts of complaints.

The local government department and the KMC ready to compensate the deserving individuals who suffered losses to their properties during the operation against encroachments as per the recommendations of the constituted committee. On the occasion, Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that 30 to 35 years ago KMC granted 4x4 temporary stalls at Empress Market but now the stall had been change into 40x40 illegal concrete shops.

He said that KMC will not cooperate with any land grabber and encroacher but if anybody have rental agreement of KMC then they will be accommodate at alternate place.

It is worth to mentioning here that the anti-encroachment operation was concluded in the areas around Tibet Centre, Akbar Road and Zaibunnisa Street of Saddar and adjoining areas. The operation was initiated on November 5 in the area after orders of the Supreme Court for removal of encroachments from the centre of the city, Saddar, with deployment of heavy contingents of police and rangers for security.

The Supreme Court on October 27 had directed Mayor Wasim Akhtar to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies and granted a 15-day deadline to city authorities for compliance of its orders.