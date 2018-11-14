Share:

This is positive and admirable step of Pakistan People party for the eradication polio our country. This effort was Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto and programmed of Shaheed Rani. Daughter of Benzir Bhutto Asfia Bhutto is striving for completions polio campaign and good message for nation. No doubt Pakistan people party is playing good role and controlled on this situation. While In Thar different situation existing children is dying due to food, shelter, weakness, poor health conditions, lack attentions of Doctors and government. Dangerous disease spreading and majority people engaged in Hepatics B and C. Controlled this dangerous disease and Improve the condition of hospitals and give facilities patients every one. This is the responsibility of government to give basic facility. Overall in Sindh hospitals in poor conditions and under the corruptions. Sindh government serious and look into this serious matters.

SHAFIQUE HUSSAIN WASSAN,

Khairpur Mirs, October 30.