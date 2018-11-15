Share:

LAHORE - The Interior Ministry has filed a reply to a writ petition filed against the placement of the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar on Exit Control List (ECL).

The ministry said in the written reply that the names of Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, who are currently in London and have been declared proclaimed offenders, might be placed on exit control list (ECL) on their return to the country. Hassan and Hussain are absconding in the NAB references—Avenfield, Al Azizia, and Flagship. An accountability court had declared them proclaimed offenders and ordered the issuance of non-bailable perpetual warrants of arrest against them.

Moreover, the government’s reply added that the names of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Copt (R) Safdar have already been placed on ECL on 20-08-2018 as per the recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Advocate Shahid Iqbal in his petition pleaded that the Interior Ministry had placed their names on the ECL without issuing them any show-cause notice. He contended that the apex court in a decision had made it mandatory for the ministry that before putting someone’s name on the ECL first seek point of view of such person.

He added that in that case the ministry never sought the viewpoint of Sharifs before putting their names on the ECL. The lawyer said the act of the government was a violation of their fundamental rights and liable to be set aside. Thus, he asked the court to pass an order to the interior ministry to remove the names of the Sharif family from the ECL. As soon as the PTI government came to power, the federal cabinet had decided to put their names on the ECL. The trio was in jail when they were placed on the no-fly list during August. Later, they were released from the jail following bail granted to them by the Islamabad High Court in Avenfield case.

The reply maintained that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar have already been placed on the ECL. Moreover, a red warrant has been issued for former finance minister Ishaq Dar. Pertaining the proposed extradition of former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar from the United Kingdom to Pakistan, the interior ministry said Interpol had been requested for the purpose while the government would also take the matter with the UK government.

“Regarding the case of Ishaq Dar, it is submitted that on the request of NAB, FIA took up the matter for issuance of red notice with Interpol Secretariat General Lyon, France. However, reply from Interpol is still awaited. Moreover, on the request of NAB case has also been forwarded to Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the request to take up the matter with UK Authorities through diplomatic channel for his extradition from UK to Pakistan,” says the govt reply.

The court asked petitioner to submit a reply on the response of the interior ministry on the next date of hearing and adjourned the hearing for 10 days.

On October 10, they approached the interior ministry to take their names off the ECL. In three separate letters to the interior ministry, they said that their names should be removed as no institution ordered it. They were of the view that the order of the federal government is unconstitutional and illegal adding that keeping their names on the ECL is against Articles 4, 15 and 25 of the Constitution. Article 4 says people have the right to be dealt with according to the law, Article 15 ensures freedom of movement and Article 25 says everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.