LONDON - Colin Graves has been named as the new chairman of the ICC’s financial affairs committee. The role, which oversees the board’s billion-dollar revenues from rights deals as well as the distribution of profits from global tournaments, is one of the most influential within the game’s governing body. It also offers Graves a potential next step as an administrator for when his turbulent term as ECB chairman ends in May 2020. His popularity within English cricket has waned amid controversy about the impending launch of the board’s new Hundred competition, while two directors recently resigned from the ECB board.