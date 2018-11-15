Share:

islamabad - Islamabad High Court Wednesday maintained its stay order against the repatriation of Turk teachers associated with Pak-Turk Schools to the end of this month.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing on a plea filed by the Turk teachers challenging any possible repatriation in result of an attempted coup in Turkey.

The petitioner’s counsel Sadia Noreen contended that her clients had become jobless and had no other employment opportunities.

The court remarked that the court was viewing the matter related to the repatriation of the teachers.

The court maintained its stay order against the repatriation of 80 Turk teachers and adjourned hearing of the case to the end of this month.