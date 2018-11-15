Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting was conducted between the Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy (INOR) Cancer Hospital and Ayub Teaching Hospital to design a framework for the memorandum of understanding to provide treatment to cancer patients.

Director INOR told that more than twelve thousand patients are registered with INOR and are getting cancer treatment. They are also providing treatment to poor patients from zakat and Bait-ul-mal funds. In 2017, the free treatment was provided to poor patients worth 40 Million through Bait-ul-mal. He assured all possible cooperation to ATH for the treatment of cancer patients. Ayub Teaching Hospital Medical Director nominated the focal person to complete this task on an urgent basis.

He said that this facility will be provided to both inpatients and outpatients. Our patients will get registered with INOR and the patients would be provided with medicines and other treatment from the Zakat and Baitul-Mal Funds. Nursing Staff from the Ayub Teaching Hospital will be sent to CMH Rawalpindi and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to get specialized training in oncology.

Ayub Teaching Hospital has a 12-bedded unit for oncology patients and is striving to provide the best health care facilities to the patients. A position for Assistant professor Oncology has already been advertised and will be filled soon. Medical Director Dr Ahsan said that with the help of INOR, better cancer treatment facility would be provided to the patients from Hazara division, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Medical Director Dr Ahsan Auranazeb, Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi and Professor of Medicine Dr Atteq discussed the standard operating procedures with Director INOR Professor Dr Anees, PMO INOR Dr Asif and other team members. Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi offered to share the resources of the hospital with INOR in this regard.

He said that the MOU is about mutual capacity building and sharing of resources.