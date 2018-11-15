Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities with snowfall over the hills on Wednesday, increasing chill in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while drizzle occurred in Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan divisions, Lasbella and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rains, though light, have raised hopes of giving much needed relief from dry cold related diseases. Though the rains were not enough to wash away all the accumulated pollutants from the atmosphere, the wet conditions would definitely have decreased the pollution level.

In Lahore, scattered drizzle brought chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at night.

Skardu remained coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 02 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 14C.

According to experts, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

The local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days. Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.