rawalpindi - The investigators have detained and interrogated a woman to learn about the whereabouts of Syed Ahmed Shah, the personal secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) slain Chief Sami Ul Haq, who went missing from his residence in Akora Khattak six days ago, sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

“The detained woman is the suspected girlfriend of Syed Ahmed Shah, who was traced by the police investigators through mobile data record of the missing man,” they said.

However, the woman did not know about whereabouts of Syed Ahmed Shah, the lone witness of murder of Maulana Sami Ul Haq, sources added.

Sources said a team of Airport police have carried out a raid on a house located at Rawal Town, within limits of Police Station (PS) Race Course and taken a woman named (KB) into custody and shifted her to PS Airport for further investigation.

The police investigators had obtained CDR of Syed Ahmed Shah and detected several calls made by him on a number that belonged to the woman, they said.

“We have taken into custody a woman who has been in contact with Syed Ahmed Shah on cell phone since the last several months. She is married and has children but has a relationship with the missing secretary of Maulana,” said a police officer while talking to The Nation on a request not to be named.

He mentioned the woman was questioned thoroughly by the investigators but they could not find any clue that could lead them to the missing man. On a question, he said that she is seemingly innocent and has nothing to do with the murder case.

On the other hand, a court bailiff has reportedly raided the Women and Airport Police Stations to recover the detained lady after her family approached a court of law against her illegal arrest by the police investigators.

Nonetheless, the court bailiff could not recover the detained woman as the Airport police have shifted her to some unknown location for interrogation.

Another source revealed to The Nation that the police investigators have also arrested another female student of a government run university located in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KPK) in connection with murder of Maulana Sami Ul Haq and shifted her to Rawalpindi. The detainee is being grilled, they said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, however, when contacted by The Nation, expressed his unawareness about the detention of two women by police from two provinces in connection with murder case of JUI-S chief. “We have not taken into custody any one so far,” he claimed.

He, in response to a query, replied police are clueless about whereabouts of Syed Ahmed Shah, the secretary of Maulana. “The police have summoned him twice through notice under section 160 of CrPc to appear before investigators probing the murder case of Maualan Sami Ul Haq but he did not turn up so far,” CPO said. He said family of Ahmed has assured police he would cooperate police in investigation to unveil the hands involved in killing of Maulana Sami Ul Haq.

Unknown assailants had killed prominent religious scholar and JUI-S Chief Maulana Sami Ul Haq in knife attack in the bedroom of his house located at Safari Villas in a private housing society on November 2 and managed to flee from the scene.