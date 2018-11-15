Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has added Rs191.96 million to the national kitty by issuing as many as 729,221 tickets to road users during past 10 months for traffic rules violations. According to ITP spokesman, the police had penalized 151,004 motorbike riders for not wearing helmets, while 66,074 tickets were issued for careless driving. These were the two most fined traffic violations in the city, accounting for around half of all the traffic tickets issued during last 10 months till date. Moreover, a total of 39,257 motorists were handed tickets for lane violations, 24,583 were caught using mobile phones while driving, around 17,835 tickets were issued over wrong parking and 16,148 tickets were issued for over speeding.

Police said 13,020 motorists were fined for using tinted glasses while 538 were fined for smoke emitting vehicles. As many as 24,384 motorists were flagged down after jumping a red light.

The police also continued their campaign against the use of unapproved designs of number plates and unregistered vehicles. A total of 25,907 tickets were issued to drivers using fancy number plates, while 46,952 motorists were issued tickets for driving without using a seat belt. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said a campaign was underway to ensure a disciplined system of traffic in the city, also urged the citizens to follow rules. He said the ITP personnel had been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of their status and rank. He further urged them to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic tickets to the road users. SP Rasheed said they were utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. “The force issues traffic violation tickets, not as a punitive measure, but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people,” he explained.