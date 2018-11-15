Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Wednesday granted three more weeks to the provincial government to scrutinise service structure of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA), Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Municipal Corporation Hyderabad.

The commission was head by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim ordered the Sindh government to issue the modified notification within three days after observing that name of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was left in the earlier order of the court on account of typographical error.

Commission, however deplored the fact that the Sindh government delayed the issuance of notification for scrutinizing the service structure of the KW&SB, SBCA and WASA Hyderabad as it constituted a committee to do task after two-week time.

“In the first place it took two weeks to the Sindh government to issue notification, such inordinate delay in issuance of the notification is improper on their part. The commission is time-bound and delay of the nature will defeat the object for which it has been constituted by Supreme Court,” commission’s order observed.

The commission granted three weeks time to the committee to submitting the service structure of the departments/authorities and ordered local government secretary to submit a compliance report.

Meanwhile, commission gave ten days time to KW&SB managing director and focal person of the commission for submitting a unanimous proposal for redressal of grievances of Lyari residents, who have been deprived from water due to illegal connections of SITE industries.

Syed Abdul Rasheed, member of Sindh Assembly, who lodged a complaint about shortage of water in Lyon agreed to will sit with KW&SB MD and focal person of commission to find out a solution to the issue.

Justice Hani said that people would not come here if the KW&SB would have been working efficiently to provide the water judiciously. “The injudicious distribution of water in the metropolis is the main reason for shortage of water in the city,” Justice Hani said.