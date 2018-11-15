Secretary Labour and Human Resource Sara Aslam Wednesday urged the department to ensure maximum participation of labourers and representatives of employers in training and awareness programmes focusing on labour laws, capacity building of industry by implementing on labour standards, occupational safety and health measures. She stated this while talking to the officers of Labour Directorate during her visit to Saeed Ahmad Awan Centre for Working Condition and Environment as well Industrial Relations Institute (IRI) Township.
