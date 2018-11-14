Share:

FAISALABAD-Lawyers vandalised a sessions court on Wednesday and stormed Deputy Commissioner's office during a protest for the establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench in Faisalabad.

According to court and police sources, the protesting lawyers stormed the court premises and started damaging property including the district officer's room.

They also boycotted court proceedings and closed gates of the court, blocking entry of the litigants to the court's premises.

Further, several enraged lawyers broke into the Deputy Commissioner's office, creating a mess there. However, when the lawyers found out that the DC was not present in his office and was holding a meeting in the committee room, a group sneaked into the committee room, raising a ruckus and disrupted the proceedings.

Following the lawyers hooliganism, the district administration officer terminated proceedings of the meeting.

The lawyers had announced a daylong strike on Wednesday and boycott of court proceedings to press their demand for the establishment of an LHC bench in Faisalabad. They are of the opinion that the LHC bench will help ensure speedy and cheaper justice to the residents of the entire Faisalabad division, comprising four - Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Okara districts.