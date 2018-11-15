Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman conceded that the provincial government could only manage to recover 21 percent of the target for agriculture tax during last fiscal year, vowing to bring improvement.

Replying to questions during the assembly session, the minister admitted that the system for agriculture tax collection is not very efficient; however added that the same is being used in other provinces as well. “We do face difficulties in the tax collection but there is considerable improvement than the past. We are taking all possible steps to get the desired result,” he added.

Zaman informed the house that more than Rs210 million was recovered from all parts of the province except Karachi during 2017-18 under the head of agriculture income tax. It may be noted here that the department remained unable to achieve even half of Rs one billion, the target set by the government for 2017-18. Surprisingly, the recovery of 2016-17 was more than the last fiscal year as more than Rs 220 million had been recovered that time around.

Grand Democratic Alliance lawmaker Arif Mustafa Jatoi asked as if everybody who is bound to pay the agriculture tax is paying the same on which the minister replied that they collect tax on identification of Mukhtiarkar. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan parliamentary leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel expressed dissatisfaction on the current tax collection system and termed it fragile. “Just a nominal tax is being collected owing to this weekend system. When will the government make its system effective and efficient just like the Federal Board of Revenue,” Jameel asked.

Instead of arguing, the minister acknowledged less-efficiency of the system and vowed to bring further improvement.

‘Agriculture tax is just eyewash’

The MQM-P member Khawaja Izharul Hassan was of the view that current tax collection system of Sindh government is nothing except eyewash. He said it should be called the land tax instead of agriculture tax, maintaining that the people are being charged just for the part of their land. He also asked the minister to apprise the actual number of land of which that amount was recovered. “The provincial government was unable to achieve its target in 2016-17 and 2017-18 as the recovery remained thin,” Hasan added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Bilal Ahmed also questioned the performance of the department asking as to how the target of Rs 2 billion would be achieved this year as the government failed to attain last year’s target of Rs 1 billion by fair margin.

Sea Intrusion

The minister also asked the members of the house to ask the federal government for tendering its support to accommodate the affectees of the intrusion. “Acres of land have been eaten up by the sea so far. The provincial government cannot accommodate the affectees alone,” Zaman said while asking the members to pass a resolution for demanding of the federal government to tender its support.

However, he said that coastal highway is being developed to put breaks on the intrusion, hoping that it would be sufficient enough to get the desired result.

To a question, the minister replied that office of district registrar at Karachi is being constructed and would be completed by the current fiscal year.