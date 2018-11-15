Share:

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Aijaz Alam Wednesday said the government will ensure the protection of children. He added that it was a prime responsibility of the state to make arrangements to protect rights of every citizen especially children. The minister expressed these views in an event regarding the Child Protection and responsibilities organized by search for justice with collaboration of Child Girl Movement Punjab in a hotel, on Wednesday. Other speakers also expressed their feeling and acknowledged the efforts done by PTI for the rights of common man. The Minister appreciated the efforts of Child Girl Rights Movement and search for justice for awareness of child rights in the society.