Share:

KARACHI - Like other parts of the globe, World Diabetes Day was observed in the country including port city on Wednesday. Various seminars, sitting and other programmes were held to mark the day.

Karachi Press Club (KPC) also organised a screening camp where hundreds of people screened their sugar level in the blood.

As approximately seven million people of Pakistan get diabetic annually. Medics suggest that moderate lifestyle, healthy diet and regular physical activity can overcome the menace of the disease.

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases-NICVD also observed the day and organised a “Free Screening Camp”. Hundreds of people included women were screened for blood glucose, uric acid, blood pressure and BMI as well. People were also educated regarding diabetes, its control through prevention, screening and timely treatment.

On this occasion Executive Director, NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar said that today we are observing World Diabetes Day-2018 with the international theme “The Family and Diabetes”. The aim of the day is to raise awareness of a condition that millions of people all around the world live with every day. He added that diet is an important element for diabetics.

It is also an important for the patient to schedule and monitor his/her eating habits. Further, they need to be compliant with blood sugar monitoring and regular visit to the physician. He added that exercise is also an important factor in the management of diabetes.

In this context, Professor Dr Saeed Mahar (Endocrinologists and Diabetologist, NICVD) explained aim of the day is to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected, as well as promoting the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes.

He urged that management of diabetes is entirely possible with proper medical care, good exercise and a healthy diet.

Meanwhile, the seminar also has also been conducted at Dow University at the National Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology (NIDE).

The chief guest of the seminar was renowned industrialist and social worker SardarYasin Malik while the Pro Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof Dr Zarnaz Wahid was the guest of honour at the event.

Malik said that the number of patients suffering from diabetes is increasing day by day which has to be controlled eventually. He said that there is a need of sugar control measures at government level so that this disease should be controlled immediately.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Zarnaz Wahid indicated the current situation that approximately 7 million people of Pakistan get diabetic annually and the same figure is getting them ready for it by not keeping a check on their diet and daily routine. She said that the rate of increasing sugar patients is 17 percent in Pakistan and it can only be controlled by taking a balanced diet prescribed by the diabetes specialist and adapting their daily routine which contributes more in it.

Director NIDE Prof Akhtar Ali Baloch told the audience that the discovery of insulin is the reason of celebrating World Diabetes Day and spreading awareness about diabetes on 14th November.