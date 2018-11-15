Share:

LAHORE - In a major breakthrough, the National Accountability Bureau Wednesday arrested the director of the Paragon City housing project in connection with a mega corruption case.

The latest arrest comes as the anti-corruption authority widens the scope of investigations involving major corruption cases surfaced in Punjab. Also, this arrest will further complicate the case of Khawaja Brothers who are already facing NAB inquiries with regard to Paragon City scam.

An official told The Nation that Qaiser Amin Butt, also former member of the Punjab Assembly, was arrested from Interior Sindh province when he was trying to reach Sukkur airport to flee the country.

“(The) National Accountability Bureau Lahore has arrested an accused namely Qaiser Amin Butt, Director Paragon City (Pvt) Limited who is allegedly involved in the commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practices in connivance with co-accused Nadeem Zia and others,” an official of the anti-graft authority said on Wednesday.

According to a press statement released by Lahore NAB, accused Qaiser Amin Butt in connivance with Nadeem Zia and other launched an illegal housing scheme known as “Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd” in 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents along with alleged approvals from TMA Aziz Bhatti Town.

“In 2013, all TMA approved housing schemes were transferred to Lahore Development Authority. However, record of the Paragon Housing Scheme was intentionally not shifted to LDA by the accused persons. Paragon City Housing Society has, so far, no approval from LDA. Thus, Director Qaiser Amin Butt being the beneficial owner is running the said housing scheme, unlawfully.”

According to Lahore NAB, accused Qaiser Amin Butt being Director of the M/s Paragon City “aided, connived, assisted, and abetted accused Nadeem Zia and others in commission of offences of cheating public at large and misappropriation of funds collected from general public at large in addition to that subsequent diversion of funds for setting up new business concerns for their personal gains.”

“Moreover, in addition to above, accused Qaiser Amin Butt accompanied by others issued allotment letter of Commercial and Residential plots to general public on the basis of land which is not owned by the Paragon Housing Scheme.”

Also, the funds collected from general public were converted for the personal use of alleged accused persons instead of ensuring development work on time and providing possession of plots to members of the Paragon City.

Similarly, inquiry against the accused person further revealed that the accused had been absconding to avoid the ongoing Inquiry against him and it was feared that “the accused may tamper substantial evidences through criminal inducement and intimidation.”

A source close to anti-graft agents said that Lahore NAB officials arrested the accused person for recovery of looted money and collection of evidences in order to conclude the ongoing Inquiry against him in accordance with the law.

Accused Qaisar Amin Butt would be produced before Accountability Court for acquiring of his Physical Remand, the sources said on Wednesday.

Then, he would be brought back to Lahore for further investigations. Last month, the Lahore NAB had rejected reports about the arrest of former Qaiser Amin Butt in the same case related to Paragon Housing Society.

In October, PML-N leader and former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique had appeared before a NAB team in Lahore and submitted their replies about their alleged involvement in the scandal.

NAB investigators had separately interrogated Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in connection with Paragon housing scheme case. Later, they were allowed to leave office.

But, they did not turn up when they were summoned by the NAB again. Being partners in Paragon housing scheme, both the accused persons reportedly benefited from Ashiyana Iqbal housing scheme through Paragon housing scheme.

The Bureau had launched an investigation into the scandal after protests by victims. Former Lahore Development Authority DG Ahad Cheema and others are already in the NAB custody over the corruption allegations.

Earlier, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was also arrested by NAB in the same case. He has been accused of ordering cancellation of contract of Ashiyana Iqbal to a successful bidder, leading to award of the contract to other builder, which resulted into a loss of Rs 193 million approximately, NAB officials believe.

On Tuesday, Khawaja Saad Rafique questioned impartiality of the Lahore NAB’s Director General Shahzad Saleem stating that the top official had become a party in NAB inquiries against him and other PML-N leaders.

In a petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday, Rafique claimed that the DG’s “partial role” was exposed when he appeared on different TV channels and discussed inside stories of an inquiry initiated against him by NAB.