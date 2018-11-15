Share:

ISLAMABAD – Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Secretary M Zafar said that the federation is organising the 49th National Athletics Championship 2018 (Men & Women) from November 16 to 18 here at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex. He said: “We are expecting more than 500 athletes both male and female from Army, PAF, Navy, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJ&K, Fata and Gilgit/Baltistan, who will be competing for top honours in the two-day mega event.” He added that it is an annual event in which champion athletes display their prowess in the sports arena. AFP President Maj Gen (R) M Akram Sahi, HI (M), SI (M), will address a press conference in this regard today (Thursday) at 2:30pm, where he will reveal the organising committee to conduct the event.–Staff Reporter