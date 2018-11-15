Share:

Health experts on Thursday advised the use of natural Aloe Vera as a skin care gel as artificial products available in the market were playing havoc with public health.

Dermatologist of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science(PIMS), Dr Tuseef Yousaf said Aloe Vera was one of the best herbs which was extensively used in all beauty products due to its antiviral and antibacterial properties.

It was absolutely safe for every individual for being a natural substance, he added.

Dr Tuseef further said that Aloe Vera contained multi-vitamins including vitamin A, B, C and E which leaves a very positive impact on the skin.

"All the natural herbs, particularly Aloe Vera have phenomenal benefits, including improving skin and its shine, helping to stop hair loss and very useful to reduce weight", he said.

Dr Zubair from the Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) said that there was an alarming increase of patients suffering from skin disease, including face skin cancer, due to the usage of substandard and lethal chemical skin care products.

He said that Pakistan was among those countries where a large number of patients, especially women, young girls were suffering from skin cancer.

The reason behind the skin cancer is mainly the excessive use of sub-stranded beauty and face whitening creams and their toxic material such as potent steroids, mercury and vitamin E.

A Cosmetologist from Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) Dr Hammad Aslam said the use of natural herbals was the best thing to repair damaged skin and improve the face beauty. He also admitted that the people were being affected by poor quality beauty enhancing products available in abundance.