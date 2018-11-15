Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif submitted written answers to 44 queries in Al-Azizia reference on Wednesday.

The court had raised 50 questions in Al-Azizia reference to be answered by Nawaz Sharif. In response to the questions, Nawaz Sharif submitted replies of 44 queries in the accountability court.

Meanwhile, an additional questionnaire comprising 100 questions was also handed over to the PML-N leader. In his statement, Sharif told the court that he had already revealed assets in tax returns. He added that in accordance with Article 66 of the Constitution, his speech in the parliament could not be presented as evidence in the court. He also added that his address to the nation in the capacity of Prime Minister was not based on his personal information.

During the hearing, Sharif appeared before NAB court in person. He came on the rostrum and replied to five questions raised by the court, which were made part of the court’s record.

Replying to the queries in the court, Sharif said that after assuming office of the prime minister, stance of the investigative officer regarding influence of Sharif family was based on his personal opinion.

“My father, Mian Sharif, was influential person in our family till last sigh of his life,” said Sharif. He also pointed out that after assuming public office, he revealed his sources of income, assets’ detail, income tax, wealth tax statements and wealth returns.

Sharif added that he was not mandated to be held accountable for wealth returns of his sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz. Sharif said his stance on Al-Azizia and Gulf Steel Mills during his speech on the floor of the National Assembly and later address to the nation being prime minister was based on hearsay. Sharif added that his speech at the National Assembly could not be produced as evidence in the court.

“I have nothing to do with sale and purchase of Gulf Steel Mills,” said Sharif.

The court after listening to the answers of Sharif asked the Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris to provide the same in a USB, on which Kh Harris replied that all these answers were available with him in hard copy.

Sharif was allowed to visit judicial complex for three hours after which he was produced before the court to sign the 11 pages that were made part of court’s record regarding Tuesday’s hearing.

When Kh Harris endeavoured to amend statement of Sharif, Judge Arshad Malik remarked that he should not forget that statement of 342 was statement of the culprit, therefore; being counsel, he could not amend the same.

Judge Arshad Malik said that the statement of Sharif will be pinned with the plea dispatched to the apex court to get extension in trial period for references against the former premier.

Later, the court handed over additional 101 questions to Sharif to be answered during the next hearing. The court remarked that if some questions were not satisfactory, they would be asked later.