Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul is in touch with the Afghan authorities to finalize arrangements for shifting the body of Superintendent Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Khan Dawar to Pakistan as early as possible.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan's embassy has also lodged a protest with the Afghan authorities over the delay in shifting the body to Pakistan.

Replying a question, Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan actively participated in the Russian sponsored peace talks on Afghanistan to promote reconciliation process in that country.

He said during talks, Pakistani side emphasized the need for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan conflict to achieve the objective of peace and stability in the region.

To a question, the Spokesperson strongly condemned the unabated Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, martyring four more Kashmiri youth in fresh acts of state terrorism in different parts of the held valley.

He lamented that Dukhtaran-e-Millat Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi is languishing in the Tihar Jail without availing any legal cover and assistance.