PROVIDENCE - Pakistan sailed on a captain’s innings from Javeria Khan, as she guided them to a 38-run win over Ireland in the afternoon fixture at the Guyana National Stadium. Javeria contributed in three substantial partnerships, as the team’s batting group continued its upward graph: They improved on the 137 they posted against India to register 139 for six, their highest score in ICC Women’s World T20s.

Later in the evening, Australia notched up their third win in the tournament and 12th consecutive win overall to book a place in the semifinals. Their progress came at the expense of New Zealand, who now need other results to go their way to be in with a chance of progressing. The game saw Alyssa Healy score her second consecutive half-century and pick up her third consecutive Player of the Match award.

Pakistan scored their highest ever total in the ICC Women’s World T20 on the way to a thumping of Ireland, giving themselves the best chance of directly qualifying for the next edition of the tournament. Javeria Khan’s unbeaten 74 formed the spine of their total, the next highest score being 21. It was the highest score by any Pakistan batter in T20Is, and her first fifty in 16 innings.

Lucy O’Reilly bowled well for Ireland, and was rewarded with three late wickets. But the damage was done by then; in the chase, only two of Ireland’s batters got into double figures, as the Pakistan spinners shared seven of the nine wickets to fall. Ireland’s challenge ended on 101 for nine, as did their best chance of automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s World T20 2020.

Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu said: “We didn’t perform too well in the previous matches, but today we had to do well because if we lost this match we couldn’t qualify (directly). We would have to qualify for the T20 World Cup all over again. It was a crucial match for us to win, so we put all our efforts into winning this match.”

Ireland captain Laura Delany said: “Pakistan are closely ranked to ourselves, so that was the obvious target that we were going to go after. “It is so incredibly frustrating, because if we were professional, I wonder what the score would’ve been out there today. To lose by 40 runs, again, we genuinely believed we could win, so it’s very disappointing.” Meanwhile, Australia posted a challenging 153 for seven on the back of a 71-run opening partnership between Healy and Beth Mooney, their fourth in a row. After Healy was dismissed for 53 off 38 balls in the 13th over, New Zealand did tie down the scoring rate, helped by Leigh Kasperek’s three wickets.

Kasperek became the second fastest woman to take 50 T20I wickets in the process, getting to the landmark in her 29th game. At the halfway stage New Zealand were in with a chance, although they needed a record score to win. But just as in the game against India, Suzie Bates was left to play a lone hand as wickets fell around her.

Bates scored 48 and forged a 66-run fourth-wicket partnership with Katie Martin, but once that was broken by Georgia Wareham, New Zealand collapsed to 120 all out in the 18th over, handing Australia a 33-run win.

Australia’s Megan Schutt, who took three wickets, said: “For me slower balls and back of the hands and that sort of stuff is what I love to bowl. And here it grips a little bit more and there’s some pretty big turnout there for myself. So I love playing on wickets like this.”

New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite said: “To be honest, it’s probably some of the senior players (who need to step up) as well. I think Suzie’s been outstanding, and Katie had some good little innings but Sophie (Devine) and myself have not scored any runs in the tournament. “We can’t be winning games if we’re not stepping up in situations like this. We want to try and get a bit more out of the youngsters, but the senior players, some of us really need to step it up.”

SCORES IN BRIEF:

PAKISTAN DEFEATED IRELAND

BY 38 RUNS:

PAKISTAN: 139-6, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 74 not out, Ayesha Zafar 21; Lucy O’Reilly 3-19)

IRELAND: 101-9 in 20 overs (Isobel Joyce 30, Clare Shillington 27; Nashra Sandhu 2-8, Aliya Riaz 2-16, Sana Mir 2-20, Aiman Anwer 2-25).

AUSTRALIA DEFEATED

NEW ZEALAND BY 33 RUNS:

AUSTRALIA: 153-7, 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 53, Rachael Haynes 29 not out, Beth Mooney 26; Leigh Kasperek 3-25, Sophie Devine 2-37)

NEW ZEALAND: 120 all out in17.3 overs (Suzie Bates 48, Katie martin 24; Megan Schutt 3-12, Sophie Mloineux 2-20, Delissa Kimmince 2-24).