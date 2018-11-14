Share:

ISLAMABAD-A Pakistani film “Zabardast”, based on a three-week expedition in the Karakorum Range, has won the Grand Jury Prize during the Winter Film Festival 2018 took place in a popular French tourist place Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs.

With Jury of the fifth edition of the Winter Film Festival nominating a winner and two nominees in each category in order to reward a maximum number of films, the Grand Prize of the Winter Film Festival was awarded to“ Zabardast”, according to a report published in a French newspaper L’ Equipe on Wednesday.

“Of all the films, this one was indeed exceptional. The jury therefore designated only one winner and no nominees in this category,” the report said.

“This beautiful film by Jerome Tanon film, about a three-week expedition in the Karakoram Range in Pakistan takes the form of a travel diary recounted by members of the expedition,” the newspaper report added.

According to the newspaper report, another realistic documentary film “K2, an exceptional day”, that gives an insider’s view of the exceptional Himalayan expedition has won the prize for best documentary of the Winter Film Festival 2018.

“Sophie Lavaux an experienced French mountaineer who has 5 eight thousanders in the Himalayas to her credit, decided to tackle Mount K2 in Pakistan. This film by François Damilano about her ascension won the prize for the best documentary of the Winter Film Festival 2018,” the report said.