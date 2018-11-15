Share:

islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration on Wednesday imposed a restriction on patients and attendants for bringing mobile phones in hospital departments.

Sources said that the administration has prohibited cell phones inside the facility to prevent the reportage of hospital’s maladministration and staff negligence to media.

The circular issued in this regard said that “Patients and attendants are not allowed to record audios/videos on mobile phones within premises of components of PIMS. In addition they are also not allowed to carry mobile phones inside consultation rooms of Outpatients, Emergency and Indoor departments. Any violation will be viewed seriously and the individual concerned will be handed over to the police for necessary action”.

The decision came soon after a patient lost his life because of a dysfunctional CT scan machine.

The attendants of the patient had protested against the hospital administration for their negligence and the matter was reported to media through recording of the event.

Earlier, 60 year old Imran Siddique lost his life due to dysfunctional CT scan machine and lack of proper healthcare provided to him at the hospital. Deceased Imran Siddique was prescribed Brain CT scan test.

The family members of the Imran Siddique protested in the premises of the declaring hospital administration responsible for his demise.

Sources added that PIMS CT scan machine had been dysfunctional since six days and the administration failed to repair it.

Sources also said that due to dysfunctional CT scan machine of the PIMS hospital, the citizens were being directed by the administration to visit private labs for expensive tests.

PIMS spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawaja talking to The Nation said that the hospital administration is trying to fix the CT scan machine.

He said that technical fault in the machine was reported due to the load of patients in the hospital. “Machine was performing hundreds of tests every day,” he said.

He confirmed that the hospital administration has imposed a ban on patients carrying their mobile phones in the premises.

He said sometimes patients and attendants are involved filming of the medical staff and misuse the recordings which is unethical practice.

He said that the hospital is catering to thousands of patients everyday and a higher number of CT scan machines are required to meet the requirements of the patients.