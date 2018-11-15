Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leaders have said their point that the PTI government has no vision has been vindicated.

A party that had reached the power corridors stealing public mandate has been exposed, PML-N City President Pervez Malik, Secretary Khwaja Imran Nazir and Additional Secretary Information Amir Khan said while talking to workers on Wednesday.

Pervez said the PTI government neither holds vision nor capacity to run affairs of the state. So far the government has not come up with any economic plan and direction which could provide confidence to the investors. He said the sum and substance of the PTI government performance is zero and it appears reaching its end soon due to its own follies. He said for running the government concrete steps are needed but the PTI government only gave hollow slogans and spread confusion in addition to taking u-turns. He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lived in the heart of the masses and no one can take his love out. He also held Imran Khan obsessed with Nawaz Sharif phobia.

According to a press release, Awami Workers Party Lahore President Ghulam Mujtaba and Secretary Shazia Khan said: “The government’s policy of appeasement of violent groups is condemnable and the reaction to Supreme Court’s decision in the Asia Bibi case was unjustified.” They said that apathy and inaction of the authorities against the hooligans was a cause of concern.

This precedence might encourage handful of miscreants to cripple life again for no valid reason, they said. The so-called agreement signed between a religious outfit and some ministers does not commensurate with the constitutional means and standards of civil polity, they said. “AWP sees the upcoming march by fundamentalist groups this week in Lahore as an attempt to influence and undermine the democratic and legal process in the country. AWP upholds the rights of all individuals to practice their faith without coercion and expects from the state to enforce law and do not succumb to the pressure tactics of the elements who have their past marked by violence,” the statement reads.