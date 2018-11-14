Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-The district police will launch an operation to retrieve illegally possessed state lands without any discrimination in Bahawalpur district, said Bahawalpur new District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Amir Taimour Khan.

He stated these remarks while talking to newsmen here on Monday. He informed the media that postings of station house officers would be made according to their performance and merit. He added that he would review SHOs performance for a month before making any decision relating to their postings.

The DPO stated that in Bahawalpur City, the strength of police personnel was not sufficient to cope with problems of citizens, adding that he had decided to raise the strength of each Muhafiz Squad from seven to 20 personnel.

"These Muhafiz Squads will be available for citizens on a call from 6am to midnight," he said, adding "We have also established a facilitation centre headed by DSP Legal Bahawalpur which will dispose of petty disputes. This facilitation centre will also reduce the burden of cases on urban police stations in Bahawalpur City."

DPO Sardar Amir Taimour Khan announced to hold open courts on the premises of his office on a daily-basis so the people's grievances could be resolved. The DPO further informed that he had directed all SHOs of the Bahawalpur district to install CCTV cameras in streets and markets, and also deploy guards within jurisdiction of their respective police stations to curb dacoity, theft, and burglary incidents.

He underlined the need for change in Thana culture, and vowed to make Bahawalpur police a model police force. He urged the newsmen to extend their cooperation so the district police could get success in the drive launched against anti-social elements and criminals.